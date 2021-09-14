Apple’s iPhone 13 Event Start Time in Your Region of Residence

We are only hours away from Apple's iPhone 13 announcement. If you are willing to watch the 'California Streaming' event live, you should know when the event will start in your region or your local time zone. If you are unfamiliar, check out the iPhone 13 event start time in your region of residence. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Note Down Apple's iPhone 13 Event Start Time in Your Region if You Are Looking to Watch it Live

Apple will be live-streaming its iPhone 13 event on September 14 at 10:00 AM PDT. Moreover, the company will be live-streaming the event from Apple Park. Apple pays a lot of attention to how the events are seen by the public and they are always fun to watch even if you are not looking to upgrade to the latest iPhone or Apple Watch. In addition, the production quality of Apple is far ahead of the competition. If you want to know the iPhone 13 event start time in your region, read below.

The iPhone 13 event live stream is available on YouTube, Apple TV, as well as the company's website. What this means is that everyone can access the live stream from any device. If you are not available to watch the event live, Apple will upload the event video on its YouTube channel after the announcements are done. If you wish to know the iPhone 13 event start time in your region of residence, check out the table embedded below.

The table shows the list of cities and the iPhone 13 event time in that specific region. Simply locate your city and note down the time listed next to it. If you are unable to find your region, head over to the TimeandDate website and check out the full list of regions.

Once you find out the iPhone 13 event start time in your region, you can watch the event live here at the stated time. This is all there is to it, folks. We are expecting Apple to announce the iPhone 13 series, the redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 with flat edges, AirPods 3, and new software updates. In addition, we will be covering the event in extensive detail. so be sure to stick around with us.

Are you planning to catch Apple's California Streaming event live today? Let us know in the comments.