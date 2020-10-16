Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Order Time in Your Region

Apple announced its latest flagship smartphones for this year on October 13 and while reviews are not out yet, we're expecting the iPhone 12 models to hit big. If you're looking to upgrade or purchasing a new one, pre-orders will go live today, October 16. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders will go live at 10:00 AM PDT. However, if you reside outside of the United States, here's the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-order time in your region of residence.

Here's When iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Order Time in Your Region

Take note that only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for pre-orders. If you have decided and want to get the aforementioned models, you should gear up and be ready for the pre-order time to begin. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders will go live next month, so if you're looking to get those, you can skip today's pre-orders. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will hit the shelves on October 13. If you're not sure about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-order time in your region, scroll down for more details.

Apple TV With iPad Pro-Like Hardware Reportedly Arriving in 2021

The table below shows the list of cities with their respective time zones for the pre-orders. All you have to do is look for the city that you reside in and check the associated time next to it. Find out the time and then schedule your tasks and appointments accordingly if you wish to pre-order. If your city is not listed in the table below, head over to TimeandDate and check out the entire list. If you are not interested in pre-ordering the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro online, the retail availability starts on October 23rd.

The iPhone 12 starts at $799 with a carrier discount for the 64GB variant and if you're getting it unlocked, it will be available at $829. iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, starts at $999 for the baseline 128GB variant. Check out more details on pricing and availability here. There will be plenty of demand for the iPhone 12 models since it boasts a new design so be sure to schedule your pre-order time accordingly.

Which iPhone 12 model are you opting for?