Apple’s Back to Uni Promotion Offers Free Beats Headphone and More in Australia and New Zealand

Apple's annual Back to Uni promotion for Mac and iPad buyers is now live in New Zealand and Australia. We get to see one of these every year in the United States and other regions, where Apple throws in a bunch of freebies such as Beats headphones and discounts to university students. Needless to say, you'll need a valid student ID from a recognized university to be eligible for the discounts. Let's take a look at what Apple has in store for university students this year around.

Apple's Back To Uni Promotion throws in a pair of free Pair Of Beats Headphones along with discounts

In New Zealand, students can get up to NZ$360 off a qualifying Mac, and NZ$90 off a qualifying iPad. A Mac purchase will net you a free pair of Beats Studio3 headphones while an iPad will get you a pair of Beats Solo3. Lastly, you get a one-year subscription to Apple TV+. You can find out more about the eligible devices and schemes here. It is the same in Australia. You get up to A$320 off a purchase and get the Beats Studio3 for free on a Mac purchase and iPad shoppers can save up to A$80 and get the Solo3 headphones.

The Base Mac Pro Disappoints as a Gaming Machine, Despite Being a Beast as a Professional Desktop

There is also a 20% discount on AppleCare+, as well as discounts on accessories. The offer is only valid for the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. Users can avail trade-in offers for both iPad and Mac purchases in Australia, but not in New Zeland. Apple says that it'll recycle your product for free if it isn't eligible for trade-in. If you're having a tough time figuring out which device is right for you, Apple has a handy comparison chart ready for you.

Products mentioned in this post iPad Air

USD 496.5 iPad Pro

USD 614.99 MacBook

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.