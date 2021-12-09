Apple’s AR Headset Will Use Advanced Hand Gesture Controls and Object Detection

Apple is rumored to launch its new AR headset in 2022 and the device has been gaining some traction over the past few months. At this point, we only know very little about the upcoming headset. Apart from hardware and application, we still have to see how users will interact with the interface. Apple's AR headset is rumored to house multiple sensitive 3D sensing modules to provide users with innovative hand gestures and object recognition interfaces. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's 2022 AR Headset Will Make Use of Hand Gesture Controls Along With Object Detection for Interfacing

Ming-Chi Kuo mentions in his notes to investors that Apple's AR headset will offer advanced hand gesture controls along with object detection (MacRumors). The headset will be able to detect not only hand gestures but the movement as well. The overall experience will be immersive where users could interact with virtual objects.

We predict that the structured light of the AR/MR headset can detect not only the position change of the user or other people’s hand and object in front of the user's eyes but also the dynamic detail change of the hand (just like the iPhone's Face ID/structured light/Animoji can detect user's dynamic expression change). Capturing the details of hand movement can provide a more intuitive and vivid human-machine UI (for example, detecting the user's hand from a clenched fist to open and the balloon [image] in hand flying away).

To do this, Apple will potentially house four sets of 3D sensors. The high-quality sensors will require enormous processing power and we have already heard that the AR headset could use processing power equivalent to the company's M1 chip. Apple's move will open a new dimension of interfacing and potentially the industry will soon follow as well.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your views on the subject? Let us know in the comments section below.