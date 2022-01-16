Apple’s AR Headset to Feature Performance Similar to M1 Pro Chip With a Price of More Than $2,000

Apple is gearing up to step into the world of augmented and virtual reality with its AR Headset. Initially, the headset was rumored to arrive later this year but the latest reports have suggested that the company might delay it due to hardware and software challenges. According to a new report, Apple's AR Headset will feature performance similar to the M1 Pro chip and priced upwards of $2,000. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's AR Headset Will Feature Price Upwards of $2,000 With M1 Pro Chip For Advanced Graphics Capabilities

The news is shared by Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, suggesting that Apple's AR Headset will feature a price tag of more than $2,000. Previously, Gurman stated that Apple's mixed reality headset will be "pricey" and now we have a rough speculated digit. Analysts were also anticipating the headset to cost around $3,000 but Gurman coins that the company is discussing price points above $2,000.

Apple’s AR Headset Could Be Delayed Until 2023 Due to Overheating, Software Issues

Apple typically charges a bit more than its competitors for products, locking in margins that have helped it become one of the most profitable consumer-electronics companies ever. The new headset won’t be an exception, but the main reason why the company has discussed price points above $2,000 is because of some of its internal technologies.

Mark Gurman also previously speculated that Apple's AR Headset will feature performance similar to the M1 Pro chip. Take note that the M1 Pro chip also powers the company's new MacBook Pro models. In today's report, Gurman shares that Apple will go with the M1 Pro chip not because of CPU speeds. Instead, the analyst states that the M1 Pro chip will be used for its advanced graphics capabilities.

My belief is that the chip inside the Apple headset will be on par with the M1 Pro, making it better than the M1. The main reason for going with an M1 Pro over an M1 isn’t CPU speeds. It’s the need for more advanced graphics. As you may know, the M1 has an eight-core GPU, whereas the M1 Pro has 14 to 16 graphics cores.

According to analysts familiar with the subject, Apple's AR Headset will be used for media consumption, games, and communication. In addition to this, Mark Gurman also shares a few names for what Apple might end up calling its AR Headset. Check out the names below.

Apple Sight/iSight

Apple Reality

Apple Vision

While Apple Vision sounds more like Apple, the final word rests with the company and we are only speculating at this point. We will share more details on the headset as soon as further information is available. Do you think upwards of $2,000 is a reasonable price point for the company's AR Headset which will feature performance similar to the M1 Pro chip? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.