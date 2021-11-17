Apple’s AR Headset is “Approaching Liftoff” Despite Development Challenges

We have been hearing details on Apple's highly rumored AR headset for a while now and it seems the launch is nearing in. According to new investor notes, Apple's AR headset is looking to mimic the period of launch of the Apple Watch. Check out more details on the subject.

Apple's AR Headset is 'Approaching Liftoff' as Development Period Mimics Period Before Apple Watch Launch in 2014

Morgan Stanley analysts in its investor notes (via Investor's Business Daily) explain that Apple has gathered expertise and setbacks over the years and the AR headset is now "approaching liftoff." This is because the development of the AR headset is reportedly matching the period of the Apple Watch before its launch in 2014.

Apple has filed numerous patents in which it has secured several aspects of the wearable including hardware user interface, an input mechanism, and much more. This is similar to how Apple filed a lot of patents before the launch of the Apple Watch. Henceforth, "Apple's patent portfolio is beginning to mirror the period before the Watch launch."

The enormity of the technical challenge — compressing daylong battery, 5G, compute, cameras, lidar, projectors and wave guide lenses into a lightweight, attractive pair of glasses — is hard to overstate, but we are approaching liftoff.

Morgan Stanley highlights that despite difficulties and issues with development, Apple's AR headset is gradually nearing launch. The investor notes also stated that "Apple's entry into the eyewear market will be the game changer for all participants as the technology gets normalized and popularized." According to populate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch the headset in late 2022 to early 2023. Moreover, he also stated that the company will also launch separate smart glasses between 2023 to 2025.

Take note that these are mere speculations at this point and the final word rests with Apple. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Do you think Apple will launch its highly hyped AR headset next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.