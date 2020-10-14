Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro With Core i9 8-Core CPU, 16GB RAM, Radeon Pro 5500M Is $400 off for Prime Day 2020

How can Prime Day 2020 be possible without including Apple’s most powerful portable machine, the 16-inch MacBook Pro? The latest discount brings a $400 price cut to the premium notebook, bringing the price down to $2,399. The hardware is some of the most powerful you’ll find right now, and we’re more than confident that it will be able to tackle the most demanding of applications.

Starting off, we have the Core i9 8-core CPU, a part that’s normally found in powerful, bulky gaming notebook computers. Thanks to the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s improved cooling solution, the thermals of the Core i9 can easily be controlled while delivering the best possible performance. In addition, you get 16GB of DDR4 RAM, along with 1TB of ultra-fast PCIe SSD storage. That’s one of the strongest hardware combination you’ll see on a portable Mac like this.

In addition to tackling computing tasks, the graphical performance of the 16-inch MacBook Pro has been improved greatly thanks to the Radeon Pro 5500M and you can also engage in some light gaming if you’re up for it. Then again, you can easily up the graphics performance of the 16-inch MacBook Pro since it sports a total of four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Whether it’s hooking up high-resolution monitors, a mechanical keyboard, a mouse, speedy portable storage or even an external GPU enclosure, the new notebook will make all of that possible.

Also, before we forget, the 16-inch MacBook Pro features impeccable build quality. Its hinge is built to last, and the massive glass trackpad provides not only a humongous surface area to work with, but thanks to the machine running macOS, the gestures are buttery smooth and intuitive. Since you’re getting so much from the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the $400 discount sounds like an excellent deal but there’s no telling how many units are available.

Also, since Prime Day 2020 will last only for today, you only have a few hours to make your purchase.