New iPad Pro With Mini-LED to Potentially Launch in the First Half of This Year

It has been heavily rumored that Apple will be holding an event in March of this year where the company will announce a bunch of new products. At this point, we have heard that the Cupertino-giant is working on a new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models with mini-LED displays. Based on recent news, Apple will announce its new iPad Pro model in March along with AirTags - the company's precise item-tracking accessory. Now, we're hearing the same details that the new iPad Pro models to launch in the first half of this year while the MacBook Pro models will be introduced in the second half.

Apple to Announce the new iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display in the First Half of 2021

According to industry sources by DigiTimes, Taiwanese supplier Ennostar will start Mini-LED production for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro by the end of the first quarter or second quarter of this year. Ennostar was jointly established in January of 2021 by Epistar and Lextar Electronics. Both of these companies have come together for better LED-related solutions.

2021 MacBook Pro to Reportedly Arrive in H2, 2021, With HDMI Port and SD Card Reader

As mentioned earlier, Apple is expected to unveil its latest iteration of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model with Mini-LED in the first half of this year. Epistar will remain Apple's exclusive supplier for the chips which will be part of the backlighting solution by Lextar. This is not the first time that we're hearing this as numerous rumors and reports have coined a similar timeframe for the iPad. On an accumulated scale, the timeframe has been narrowed down to the first quarter of 2021. This gives us hope that the new iPad Pro model will be launched in March.

Other than the Mini-LED display, the new iPad Pro model is also expected to feature Apple's A14X chip with support for 5G networks on the cellular models. One thing that we're unsure of is whether the company will release a smaller 11-inch version of the iPad Pro as well. This is because numerous rumors have only mentioned the bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro. If we're talking about possibilities, Apple might release two models but only the bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro will feature a Mini-LED display. The smaller 11-inch model will only feature a specification jump to the company's A14X chip. However, this is not the final word and we're only speculating.

Apple will also adopt the Mini-LED solution for its MacBook lineup as well. The company will unveil the new MacBook models with the new display tech in the second half of this year, as per the report. Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that Apple will launch its 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the second half of this year. Both models will feature a new design and bring back the HDMI and SD card reader. In addition to this, the Touch Bar will be removed and MagSafe would make a return as well.

That's all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.