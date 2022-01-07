Apple Working With Multiple Foldable iPhone Prototypes, But Has Concerns Over Display Technology

Samsung is well ahead of the competition when it comes to foldable smartphones. The company's Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series have matured with functionality and design. However, Apple's foldable iPhones are only running wild in the rumor mill and no release frames have been listed so far. Nonetheless, we are now hearing that the company is working on multiple foldable iPhone prototypes but has concerns over display technology and the market. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is Working on Multiple Foldable iPhone Prototypes But Has Concerns Over Display Technology and the Market

The news was shared by DylanDKT in a thread on Twitter, citing that Apple is possibly working with foldable iPhone prototypes. However, the foldable display technology is not advanced enough with too many compromises that need to be catered to. In addition to this, Apple is also concerned about the market for foldable iPhones and whether they would continue to be popular amongst consumers in the years to come.

2/3 There are also concerns as to whether foldable smartphones will continue to have a place in the market or will fall into obsolescence. Therefore, Apple is intent on carefully observing the market and improving upon the mistakes of their competitors. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

While the leaker coins that Apple is concerned about the future of the foldable iPhone, other rumors suggest that Apple will launch a foldable iPhone in 2023. The market for foldable smartphones is still small at this point and it only depends on the capability of the application. It basically depends on Apple how it will market the foldable iPhone and how it will mold iOS to work with a bigger display. We have to take note that Apple will not design a product that will cannibalize the iPad.

Prominent Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo speculated back in May of last year that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone with an 8-inch flexible OLED QHD+ display. The analyst also suggested that Apple will announce the device in 2023. In addition, Ross Young also suggested that Apple is planning to launch the foldable iPhone in 2023.

Apple spends a lot of money on the research and development of a product and it will not be a surprise if the company is indeed working with multiple foldable iPhone prototypes. The company could be testing a foldable iPhone with a flexible display as well as the one with two separate displays. Henceforth, it is too early to make any concrete conclusions at this point, so be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt.

This is all there is to it, folks. What sort of design do you think Apple will go with if it does release a foldable iPhone in the future? Share your views with us in the comments.