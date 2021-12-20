Apple Working on M2 Pro, M2 Max, Likely for New MacBook Pro Models – Launch Could Happen a Couple Years From Now

Apple is reported to be working on the M2 chipset for next year, which will serve as the direct successor to the M1. Fortunately, just like the M1 Pro and M1 Max designed for the new MacBook Pro line, the company is also working on their direct successors, presumably named the M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Just Like the M2, Both M2 Pro and M2 Max Will Take Advantage of TSMC’s 4nm Node

Unfortunately, the M2 Pro and M2 Max will not launch in the same year as the M2, according to Commercial Times. Where the M2 will reportedly be ready in the second half of 2022, the M2 Pro and M2 Max will likely launch in the first half of 2023, with the higher-end variants codenamed Rhodes. Like the M2, the two upcoming custom silicon will be mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm architecture, leading to improved performance and power efficiency.

Sadly, at this time, there is no word on how many CPU and GPU cores Apple intends to incorporate on the M2 Pro and M2 Max, so we will have to wait on additional information to come through. Also, before 2023 arrives, we should expect an iMac Pro that is rumored to be available in the M1 Pro and M1 Max variants for 2022, as well as the possibility of an iPad Pro refresh with the same chipset options. In short, there could be plenty of unveilings before we are greeted with the M2 Pro and M2 Max launches.

In our previous report, we talked about how Apple plans on updating its custom silicon every 18 months, so the M2 Pro and M2 Max possibly launching in H2 2023 is right on the cards as far as timing goes. After this, Apple is expected to transition to TSMC’s N3 architecture to unveil the M2 Pro and M2 Max successors, which could be called the M3 Pro and M3 Max, but it is highly likely that we will not be seeing them until Q4, 2024.

Remember to treat this information with a pinch of salt, and we will be back with more updates concerning Apple’s silicon development plans, so stay tuned.

News Source: 9to5Mac