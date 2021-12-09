Apple Successful in Seeking a Temporary Stay in Epic Games Case – Will Not Have to Make Required App Store Changes

Despite the earlier Epic v. Apple ruling that would allow developers to redirect customers to third-party payments options, the technology giant has successfully won a stay on an injunction that would have required the company to make the aforementioned changes. For the time being, Apple can continue requiring developers to use its in-app purchasing system without the option of offering alternatives.

Appeals Court Granted Stay, Saying That Apple’s Claim Raised Serious Questions About the Earlier Ruling

Had Apple failed in an attempt for a stay, App Store changes would have needed to get implemented by December 9.

“Apple has demonstrated, at minimum, that its appeal raises serious questions on the merits of the district court’s determination that Epic Games, Inc. failed to show Apple’s conduct violated any antitrust laws but did show that the same conduct violated California’s Unfair Competition Law.”

In the original ruling, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers said that Apple would not be allowed to restrict developers from including ‘in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms,’ which would allow for alternate payment options that do not require Apple to use the in-app purchase system.

Apple has argued that the proposed App Store changes could disrupt the careful balance created between the developers and customers through the App Store. If this balance is affected, the company states that it would cause irreparable harm to Apple and the consumers, so the company earlier stated that it needs more time to work through several issues, such as legal, economic, and technological ones to bring about the required changes.

“Therefore, we grant Apple’s motion to stay part (i) of paragraph (1) of the permanent injunction. The stay will remain in effect until the mandate issues in this appeal. The existing briefing schedule remains in place.”

Apple’s win today means that there will need to be a waiting process of several months before App Store changes are implemented. This decision would also be a major blow to Epic Games, and it does not look like Fortnite will be available on Apple’s platform any time soon.