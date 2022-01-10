Apple Watch Series 8 Might Not House a Body Temperature Sensor

Apple launched the new Apple Watch Series 7 a few months back with little to no change in the design. Despite various leaks and rumors, we were expecting the wearable to feature a boxier look and feel. However, it is never too early to begin speculating what the next version of the Apple Watch will have in store for users. We are now hearing that the Apple Watch Series 8 will not house a body temperature sensor. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Watch Series 8 Will Ditch the Body Temperature Sensor, According to Gurman

The body temperature sensor was rumored to arrive last year but it did not happen. Nonetheless, Ming-Chi Kuo is positive that the body temperature sensor will arrive with the Apple Watch Series 8. In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman states that it is unlikely that the Apple Watch Series 8 will house a body temperature sensor.

Body temperature was on this year's roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently. Blood pressure is at least two to three years away, while I wouldn't be surprised if glucose monitoring doesn't land until later in the second half of the decade.

A body temperature sensor would be a pretty neat addition and it will have various use cases like fertility tracking and detecting fever. The company is also working on using non-invasive blood glucose monitoring optical sensors. This will also provide users with a new method to detect the glucose level in their blood without puncturing the skin.

Apple will potentially launch a new 'rugged' model of the Apple Watch as well but nothing can be said for sure at this point. We will update you guys on the body temperature sensor as soon as further information is available.

