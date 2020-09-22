Apple Watch Series 6 Teardown Reveals the Wearable Is Easier to Open, Features Bigger Battery and Larger Taptic Engine

A fresh Apple Watch Series 6 teardown was carried out by iFixit and the entire process from start to finish revealed some noteworthy changes. In short, a lot of these changes will benefit the wearer while giving them extra features in return so let us take a closer look at what exactly Apple incorporated in its flagship smartwatch.

Removal of the Force Touch Gasket Makes It Much Easier to Take Apart the Apple Watch Series 6

With the Apple Watch Series 6 comfortably opening like a book, iFixit notes that there were several tweaks and modifications made on the inside to support new features like Blood Oxygen Monitoring. Additionally, the teardown aficionados have stated that the latest wearable is much easier to open and take apart because Apple has gotten rid of the Force Touch gasket component, and while this means no more interacting with the device by pushing down on the display, it may offer easier and less time-consuming repairs.

iOS 14 Adoption Rate Reaches 25 Percent in Less Than a Week

There were also fewer cables found, which again, contributes to easier repairs. Coming to the battery, Apple incorporated a 1.17Wh cell in the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6, making it a slight increase over the cell present in the Apple Watch Series 5. The increase in the capacity, coupled with a more efficient chipset means the Apple Watch Series 6 could effortlessly be able to last users around 18 hours of endurance. iFixit also took a look at the 40mm version, and according to that teardown, it was found that there’s a 1.024Wh battery, resulting in an increase of 8.5 percent compared to the 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 5.

There’s also a bigger Taptic Engine and the overall design is a bit thinner compared to the previous-generation model. It’s still impressive that despite being slimmer, Apple managed to crap in a bigger battery. Overall, the Apple Watch Series 6 was given a repairability score of 6 out of 10, mainly due to simpler display and battery replacements. There are still small tri-point screws that you’ll have to get around by attaching a different screw to your driver, but it certainly looks to be a level above the Apple Watch Series 5.

News Source: iFixit