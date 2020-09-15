Apple Watch Series 6 Brings New Watch Bands for Better Customization

The Apple Watch Series 6 is finally official and brings some exciting new features that a lot of the people were actually waiting for. The watch looks stunning, but that is not all. Apple has also introduced a host of new band options that you can buy and customize your Apple Watch Series 6 to your heart's content. Apple has introduced a couple of new designs alongside releasing new colours of the existing watch bands.

Apple Watch Series 6 Brings Impressive Specs and Great Looking Band and Strap Options

Apple is always great when it comes to bringing great options, and this time, the blue colour is joining the strap options. You can see the Apple Watch Series 6 in different band configurations pictured below.

It has Begun: Apple Watch Won’t Ship with USB Adapter in Order to Curb Electronic Waste









Additionally, Apple has also introduced a new band type that is called the Solo Loop, which is a continuous stretchable band design that is available in braided yarn, and soft silicon. The silicon is treated with UV to ensure that the finish remains soft, smooth, and silky, while the other option comprises of 16,000 polyester yarn filaments that are made of 100 percent recycled material.

Apple Watch Nike is also getting a new treatment as the watch now comes with new colours as well as Nike Sport Loop, along with new watch faces, as well.









Moving on, the Apple Watch Hermes is going to come with a stainless steel case in both silver and space black and can be paired with a Single or Double Tour styles in an assortment of vibrant new colours. The fall collection also brings Hermès Attelage Single Tour and slimmer Attelage Double Tour bands for those who want to have a more refined experience.











Overall, the Apple Watch Series 6 has been met with great reception as far as the fans are concerned and if you are looking to get your hands on something good, you know where to look at. Apple has also introduced Apple Watch SE, for those who are not in the mood to spend a lot of money and to be honest, it is a pretty great offering which starts at just $279 for the base model.