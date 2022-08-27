Apple Watch Pro Will Feature Larger 47mm Case, to be Announced at “Far Out” Event as “One More Thing”

Apple is scheduled to host its "Far Out" event on September 7 to announce its upcoming iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 models. While only a few days are left, we are hearing more details on what we can expect from the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8. A new report suggests that the upcoming Apple Watch Pro will come with a flat-edged design and will be announced at the iPhone 14 event. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Watch Pro to Potentially Feature a 1.99-Inch Display With Flat Edges For Enhanced Durability

Bloomberg initially reported that Apple plans to launch a higher-end version of the new Apple Watch Series 8. The Apple Watch Pro will feature a design with flat edges emphasizing enhanced durability. In addition, it will also feature a bigger display enclosed in a larger form factor. A new report from Macotakara suggests that the Apple Watch Pro is on track to arrive in the near future.

The report mentions reliable sources from China, suggesting that the Apple Watch Pro will come with a flat display and sides. The 'Pro' variant is not expected to come in multiple-size options, unlike the standard variants. This is not the first time that we are hearing details about the flat display of the Apple Watch Pro. Take note that the display will be comparatively flatter than the Series 8 and potentially not as flat as some renders claim.

The 47mm size is associated with the overall form factor and not the display. Prominent analyst Ross Young suggests that the display size of the Apple Watch Pro will possibly be 1.99-inches. Other than this, the report coins that Apple is planning to announce the rugged Apple Watch with dedicated attention, comparing it to the iconic "one more thing" moment. The Apple Watch Pro will be marketed as the higher-end variant of the wearable.

The company has already announced that its "Far Out" event will take place on September 7 at 10:00 AM PT and 1:00 PM ET from Apple Park. Since the final word rests with Apple, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. We will share more details on the subject, as soon as further information is available.

