Apple Watch Concept Envisions a Bezel-less Display for Series 6 – Video

Apple is rumored to announce the next generation of its wearable later this year and we're all hyped what it might look like. While the current Apple Watch Series 5 looks similar to its predecessor, it does feature its own set of goodies that differentiates it. However, we would love to see a redesign with a bezel-less screen. To make things easier for us to imagine, a designer has put up a new Apple Watch concept that looks amazing with an all-screen design.

Apple Watch Series 6 Concept Envisages Bezel-less Display With New Features

If rumors are anything to go by, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 will run watchOS 7 and it is expected to feature a lot of forward-facing additions. Some of these include sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation level, new watch face complications, and much more. Apart from the list of features, the design of the Apple Watch concept is put up really well which shows a bezel-less display in all of its glory.

According to the new Apple Watch concept, Series 6 will feature more power, a new design, and a stunning bezel-less display in the same size as the current model. You can check out the concept of the Apple Watch Series 6 in the video embedded below.

There have been several rumors surrounding watchOS 7 and the number of improvements and new features it will bring to the table. While watchOS 7 will be available on the current and older generation of the wearable as well, there are bound to be some features exclusive for the Series 6. One of the major additions and highlights of the release will be sleep tracking - something the Apple Watch has been missing since its initial debut. However, we're not sure if it will be available on current and older models as well via a software update. Series 6 is also expected to feature panic attacks detection and other mental health capabilities.

Furthermore, users will also be able to customize their own watch faces through the addition of complications and widgets. You will also be able to share your watch faces with your family and friends. There are a lot of other additions that users should look forward to with watchOS 7 as well. This Apple Watch concept with a bezel-less screen is only something that we want to see. The final word pertaining to the design rests with Apple.

That's all there is to it, folks. What do you think about the bezel-less screen on an Apple Watch? Share your thoughts in the comments.