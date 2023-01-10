Apple Will Use MicroLED Display Technology For Apple Watch In 2025 Instead of 2024

The Apple Watch is a very capable device and way ahead of the competition. The wearable has gradually improved over the past few years in terms of design as well as health-related features. According to the latest, the Apple Watch will use microLED technology in 2025 instead of 2024. Scroll down to read more details on the display technology and what benefits would it bring to the table.

Apple to use MicroLED display technology in 2025 Apple Watch

Prominent display analyst Ross Young claims that Apple will bring microLED display technology to the Apple Watch in the Spring of 2025. Young's timeline is different from what we have previously heard from Jeff Pu, who coined that Apple will debut microLED technology for the Apple Watch in 2024. It has been a long time since Apple introduced an Apple Watch model in the Spring. Henceforth, Young's estimates are a bit questionable.

However, there is a possibility that Apple will announce the Apple Watch with a microLED display in 2024 and ship it in the Spring of 2025 when the technology is ready. Another possibility is that the company will introduce the Apple Watch with a next-gen display in the fall of 2025. At this point, the display analyst did not provide further details on the display size. However, Jeff Pu's prior report suggests that the wearable will feature a 2.1-inch display measuring diagonally.

The display size indicates that the Apple Watch with a microLED display will be an updated version of the Apple Watch Ultra. microLED display technology is new in the industry and manufacturers are working to perfect it before companies could utilize it in their products. If you are unfamiliar, microLED technology features LEDs down to the pixels, offering enhanced color accuracy, higher contrast ratio for improved HDR, wider viewing angles, low screen burn-in chances, enhanced power efficiency, and much more.

Take note that the final word rests with Apple and the company could alter its plans to launch an Apple Watch with a microLED panel. Additionally, Apple is still early in the development phase and the timeline could shift to a later year. We will share more details on the technology for the Apple Watch as soon as further information is available.

Do you think Apple should go ahead with its approach to use a microLED display in its wearable? Let us know in the comments below.