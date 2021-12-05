Apple to Launch iPad Pro With Wireless Charging in 2022, iPad Air 5 With Updated Internals, More

Apple recently launched its latest iPad mini 6 which has been received pretty well. The device is powerful, easy to hold, and comes in a variety of color options. Now, we are hearing that the company is now planning to update three of its iPad models next year. To be precise, Apple is planning to update the new iPad Pro with wireless charging, the entry-level iPad, and iPad Air 5. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Launch 2022 iPad Pro WIth Wireless Charging Option, New iPad Air 5 With Updated Internals, More

The news is shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter. Gurman states that Apple will launch a redesigned iPad Pro model in 2022 which will house wireless charging. He also states that the company is also looking to release new iPad Air 5 and entry-level iPad models.

Google’s ‘Pixel Watch’ Could Launch in Spring 2022 With Fitbit Integration on Wear OS

Apple launched the new entry-level iPad this year with upgraded internals. We got the A13 chip, True Tone, 12MP ultrawide camera with Center Stage capabilities for video calls, and much more. Apple is keen to upgrade its entry-level iPad every year with minor tweaks and new internals. The changes are not made on a broader scale to keep its price at bay. It has been coined in the past that the upcoming entry-level iPad will feature a thinner design and a larger display. However, it rests with Apple if it sees fit to upgrade the design and display of the long-running iPad. Apple's 2022 iPad Pro launch will bring major shifts in design language and we only hope it transitions to mid-range models in the coming years.

Other than this, Apple is also planning to launch the iPad Air 5 in 2022. Multiple rumors have suggested in the past that the iPad Air could house Samsung's OLED panels in 2022. However, it appears to be far from reality as Apple might stick with an LCD panel once again. Since the iPad Air 4 brought major design changes, we suspect that the iPad Air 5 will only revolve around updated internals. We can expect the device to feature the A15 Bionic chip, 5G capabilities, Center Stage, and much more. However, the flagship 2022 iPad Pro will remain the highlight of the year.

This is all for now, folks. What is your expectation from the launch of the 2022 iPad Pro? Do you think it will feature a glass back for wireless charging purposes? Let us know in the comments section below.