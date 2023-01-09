iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Ultra Rumored To Get A Price Increase This Year To Justify The New Exclusive Features

Apple has been reported to bring more exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra compared to less expensive models this year. However, the rumor is that these upgrades will come at a price, and Apple may need to distinguish between the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and the top-end ones by introducing a higher price gap.

Sadly, the rumor does not state the starting price of the iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Ultra

The rumor on Weibo talks about the price increase coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra. Assuming Apple takes this decision, it was probably be long overdue, given that component prices have increased, and this year, the top-tier iPhones will have more to offer to consumers. On the Chinese micro-blogging network, ‘Technology window’ states that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature a Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera but does not list the upgrades arriving to the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Ultra.

Thankfully, earlier reports have talked about these upgrades in more depth, which would ultimately force Apple to raise prices. Firstly, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra are rumored to ship exclusively with the A17 Bionic, which would be Apple’s first 3nm SoC mass produced by TSMC. 3nm wafer prices are costly to make, and since Apple only has one supplier for this part, it has to pay a premium.

Rumor claims Apple will increase the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra

Next up, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra may gravitate to a titanium body, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will stick with aluminum and glass. A titanium chassis should improve aesthetics, but this too, is costly to produce. Other than that, the iPhone 15 Ultra may be the only model from the entire lineup to sport a periscope zoom lens and would be the first time Apple brings expanded zoom capabilities to the iPhone. As such, the California-based giant would love to profit from this opportunity.

Other upgrades include RAM increased to 8GB LPDDR5 and switching from Lightning to USB-C, a port that should also support Thunderbolt connectivity. Apple is definitely going to talk about these upgrades in extensive detail during the official presentation, which should pique the interest of the consumer even more. However, as more exclusive features are added, it should not be surprising if Apple starts charging more, but by how much? It looks like we will find out the exact difference in the future.

News Source: Weibo