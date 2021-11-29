Apple to Announce AR Headset in 2022 But it Will Not be Readily Available

Apple's AR headset is one of the company's most highly anticipated devices which is running wild in the rumor mill. The year 2021 is almost over and according to the latest report, we might see Apple's AR headset launch next year. The AR headset will be the company's next big thing since the launch of the Apple Watch. Scroll down to read more details on the scenario.

Apple's AR Headset to be Announced in 2022 But it Will Take Time For Customers to Get Their Hands on it

The news is shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who writes in the latest edition of the Power On newsletter that Apple is planning to launch its AR headset in 2022. However, Gurman also states that it will not be easy for customers to get their hands on the product. This is the same thing that happened with the launch of the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. What this means is that when a new product is announced, it takes some time for the customers to get their hands on it.

I expect the gap between the introduction of Apple’s first headset—scheduled for as early as next year—to be sizable and perhaps rival that of the original Apple Watch. Apple’s first headset will have a complex, expensive-to-build design, complete with interchangeable lenses. The company will likely need to work with governments globally on possible prescription lenses and partner with a bevy of manufacturers on complex technologies that neither side has shipped before. That will take time, and of course, Apple will want to have such a breakthrough new category in public view before exposing it to leak risks when it gets into the hands of more Apple employees and partners who will need to contribute to it before release.

According to Mark Gurman, it took the Apple Watch 227 days to launch after it was announced. Apple's AR headset is one of the most hyped products and the interest has grown. Ming-Chi Kuo shared details on Apple's AR headset as well, citing that the product will be announced in Q4 of 2022. The analyst also pointed that the AR headset will be powered by a processor with the same computing power as that of the Mac.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Are you looking forward to the new Apple product? Let us know your thoughts with us in the comments section below.