Menu
Company

Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of the ‘Far Out’ Keynote

Omar Sohail
Sep 7, 2022
Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of the ‘Far Out’ Keynote

The Apple Store is down in typical fashion in preparation for an announcement of several products, which will take place in a few hours. We should be greeted with the iPhone 14 series, which will comprise four models. After introducing a ‘mini’ version of the iPhone for two straight years, Apple is ready to bid farewell to compact handsets as it prepares to unveil larger models for the public, which have proven to be more popular among the masses thanks to their increased screen real estate and increased battery life.

The official names of the upcoming devices are reported to be the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is also said to introduce a redesign this year, with the ‘Pro’ models getting rid of the notch entirely and replaced with a pill-shaped cutout. Aside from this, we should also see three Apple Watch models. For the first time, a premium smartwatch that is presumably named the Apple Watch Pro could launch and will be larger than the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 and low-cost SE variant.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Here Is Much Will You Have to Pay for Each iPhone 14 Model

The AirPods Pro are long overdue for a successor, and during Apple’s announcements, we should see an update to the wireless earbuds that may include a redesign, along with an ‘enhanced chip’ and improvements to the audio quality and battery life. For those who believe that an affordable iPad 10 unveiling will also happen, we think Apple is saving that for October, alongside updated iPad Pro models that will be outfitted with the newest M2 SoC.

If you want to know what else could be unveiled at the event later today, check out our detailed roundup. Also, if you want to be a part of Apple’s announcements, you can check when the keynote will start based on your timezone.

You might also like to check out.

Products mentioned in this post

AirPods
USD 99
Airpods Pro
USD 225
iPad Pro

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order