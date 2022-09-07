Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of the ‘Far Out’ Keynote

The Apple Store is down in typical fashion in preparation for an announcement of several products, which will take place in a few hours. We should be greeted with the iPhone 14 series, which will comprise four models. After introducing a ‘mini’ version of the iPhone for two straight years, Apple is ready to bid farewell to compact handsets as it prepares to unveil larger models for the public, which have proven to be more popular among the masses thanks to their increased screen real estate and increased battery life.

The official names of the upcoming devices are reported to be the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is also said to introduce a redesign this year, with the ‘Pro’ models getting rid of the notch entirely and replaced with a pill-shaped cutout. Aside from this, we should also see three Apple Watch models. For the first time, a premium smartwatch that is presumably named the Apple Watch Pro could launch and will be larger than the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 and low-cost SE variant.

The AirPods Pro are long overdue for a successor, and during Apple’s announcements, we should see an update to the wireless earbuds that may include a redesign, along with an ‘enhanced chip’ and improvements to the audio quality and battery life. For those who believe that an affordable iPad 10 unveiling will also happen, we think Apple is saving that for October, alongside updated iPad Pro models that will be outfitted with the newest M2 SoC.

If you want to know what else could be unveiled at the event later today, check out our detailed roundup. Also, if you want to be a part of Apple’s announcements, you can check when the keynote will start based on your timezone.

