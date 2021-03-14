Apple Shows Off iPhone 12 Ceramic Shield Display Durability In Latest Ad – Video

The iPhone 12 series is a lot different from its predecessors in terms of design. The handsets use durable material for a more sturdy feel as well. During the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro announcement, Apple paid a lot of attention to the front glass, claiming that it is 4 times more durable than its predecessor. The company is still boasting about hardened glass for better durability and strength. That's right, Apple has shared a new video ad on YouTube, showing off the iPhone 12's Ceramic Shield display durability and much more. Scroll down for more details on the subject.

Apple Shares New Ad Promoting the iPhone 12's Ceramic Shield Display Durability and Much More - Check Out the Video

Apple has shared a new video ad on YouTube named "Cook" which puts the iPhone 12 through a lot of wear and tear without worrying even a little bit. The chef splashes liquid, flour, and a lot more on the iPhone 12 and continues to groove on the music. Apart from this, the video also shows how the iPhone 12's Ceramic Shield display is taking damage like a champ by withstanding the liquid and other particles. That's right, this is the entire purpose of the video where the hardened Ceramic Shield display is shown to brag the durability.

Ceramic Shield display on the iPhone 12 series is a new type of glass that blends the nano-ceramic crystals into the glass. Apple made Ceramic Shield a big deal when the iPhone 12 was being announced and so far, reviews have been pretty good pertaining to its durability. It can withstand falls and scratches pretty well. However, since it is glass, it is prone to breaking no matter how hard Apple makes it.

To be precise, the Ceramic Shield display on the iPhone 12 series can withstand four times better drop performance. In addition, the company calls it the toughest glass ever on a smartphone, Overall, the video shows how the iPhone 12 series can prevent or withstand water damage. For your ease, we have embedded the video above.

That's all there is to it, folks. Share your views regarding the Ceramic Shield display in the comments.