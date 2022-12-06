Apple Shares Top Podcasts of 2022

Apple has revealed the top podcast episodes, shows, channels, and subscriptions for 2022. Scroll down to check out the best of 2022 that listeners engaged with in the Podcast app.

Apple Announces List of Most Popular Podcasts of 2022 and Much More

Apple's top three overall podcasts of 2022 include Crime Junkie, The Daily, and Dateline NBC. Moreover, The Deck, Fly on the Wall, and The Thing About Halen and Olga were among the new shows that topped the charts. Furthermore, the shows with the most subscribers include Morbid, SmartLess, and American Scandal. Apple also provides a breakdown of the shows that are paid and free channels.

“These year-end charts are available to listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions and reflect the most popular podcasts in each local market. This means listeners in the U.S. can browse the Top New Shows among listeners in the U.S. while listeners in France can browse the Top New Shows among listeners in France — helping people discover popular podcasts that are relevant to them and in their local language.”

You can check out the list below:

Apple shares the top podcasts by the end of the year and the company named "Slow Burn" by Slate as the first Apple Podcasts award winner. The company's year-end charts are available to users in almost 100 regions. The company also announced its list of award-winning apps and games recently, so be sure to check that out as well. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on Apple's list of most popular Podcasts of 2022? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.