Apple Has Reportedly Removed All Customer Reviews From Online Store

A company like Apple is revered for having one of the best after-sales customer support for a tech company, but the latest reported move from the Cupertino giant might make potential customers believe otherwise. Apparently, a tip received earlier states that the entire buyer review section is missing on Apple’s online retail store page.

Apple Has Removed Customer Reviews From Its U.S., UK and Australian Online Stores

According to AppleInsider, the move doesn’t appear to be a mistake from Apple, but rather an intentional push. The review section was apparently pulled over the weekend, starting from November 16, and it’s unclear why something like this has taken place. To be clear, customer reviews are often read by potential buyers to gauge the longevity of a product and the experience of other users to see if that product is worth purchasing or not. Removing the ‘customer review’ section can potentially mean that Apple could lose out on future buyers.

If we use the Wayback Machine, you’ll notice that customer reviews were present before, but we still decided to check this on our own. After scrolling through the first-generation Apple Pencil buy-page, we noticed that the ‘Ratings and Reviews’ section is no longer present. AppleInsider also used the same feature and according to the evidence it found, the reviews were pulled at some point between the evening of November 16 and the morning of November 17.

It’s possible Apple could be refining this section for a future return, but we’ve yet to receive a confirmation from the company regarding this. Fortunately, Apple’s products aren’t exclusive to its online store and can be found at places like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H and others. Just because customer reviews have been pulled from the Apple online store, doesn’t mean customers shouldn’t be worried about making a future purchase as they can check out reviews and ratings on other websites for better guidance.

Still, does it bother you that Apple has mysteriously pulled the section down? What do you think it could be the reason behind it? Let us known down in the comments.

