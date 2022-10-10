Menu
Apple Releases watchOS 9.0.2 That Fixes Spotify Streaming, Microphone Issues, More

Ali Salman
Oct 10, 2022, 02:03 PM EDT
Apple has released watchOS 9.0.2 to the general public which comes with major bug fixes and performance enhancements. If you have an Apple Watch that supports the latest firmware, we advise you to update to the latest build.

The latest watchOS 9.0.2 update focuses on major bugs associated with Spotify streaming, microphone interruptions, as well as the latest Apple Watch Series 8. If you have a compatible Apple Watch model, you can download the latest build for free right now. Simply head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update. Follow the on-screen instructions to install the latest build.

If you are curious, check out the full watchOS 9.0.2 changelog below:

This update includes improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

  • Interruptions to streaming audio on Spotify
  • Snooze alarm notifications continue after the alarm is deleted for AssistiveTouch users
  • Incomplete syncing of Wallet and Fitness data for newly paired Apple Watch
  • Audio from microphone interrupted for some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra users
Before you install the watchOS 9.0.2 update on your Apple Watch, make sure that the wearable has at least 50 percent of battery life. Moreover, it should also be placed on the charger and in range of the iPhone that it is connected to. Since the update contains important bug fixes, it would be wise to install the latest build as soon as you can. For more details, check out our announcement post.

Apple has also released iOS 16.0.3 for all compatible iPhone models. The update brings major bug fixes and performance enhancements to the table. As for watchOS 9.0.2, we will wait for the developers to tinker with the latest build. This is all there is to it, folks. Are you experiencing issues with your Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments.

