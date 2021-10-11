Today, Apple has seen fit to release watchOS 8.0.1 for all compatible Apple Watch models. The new update features several bug fixes and performance enhancements which will provide more stability to the overall user experience. watchOS 8.0.1 is the first update to hit all Apple Watch models and also features bug fixes for Series 3. To be exact, the new update arrives three weeks after the launch of watchOS 8.

Apple Releases watchOS 8.0.1 With Bug Fixes For Apple Watch Series 3

If you happen to have an Apple Watch that supports watchOS 8.0.1, you can download and install it right now on your wearable. Since it is a free update, all you have to do is launch the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and head over to General > Software Update. Make sure that your Apple Watch is charged and plugged in. You need to have at least 50 percent of battery life and the Apple Watch should be in the range of your iPhone. The new update also brings bug fixes for the Apple Watch Series 3.

According to Apple, the new watchOS 8.0.1 update fixes the Apple Watch Series 3's bugs that affected the software update progress along with accessibility settings. Check out the changelog below for more details.

- Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

- Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

Apple also released iOS 15.0.2 alongside watchOS 8.0.1 with bug fixes for all compatible iPhone models. This is all there is to it, folks. Did you download the latest update? Let us know in the comments.