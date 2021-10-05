Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro Max and Beats Headphones

Apple has just seeded brand new firmware updates for AirPods and Beats headphones.

AirPods Firmware Update 4A400 Now Available, Beats Headphones Updated to 4A394

If you have a pair of AirPods or Beats headphones, then you will be delighted to learn that a new firmware update is now rolling out. The new firmware takes the AirPods (second-gen), AirPods Pro and AirPods Max to version 4A400, while Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats 4 and Powerbeats Pro have been updated to 4A394. All these headphones have Apple’s headphone chip in common.

As ever, we have no clue what the update brings with it to the table. But we’re assuming that it is packed with bug fixes and improvements. And also, there is no way to force the firmware onto your headphones. Just keep them connected to your iPhone or iPad and the update will be installed over the air at its own pace.

However, if you want to check which firmware is currently running on your headphones, simply connect them up to your iPhone or iPad, and then navigate to Settings > Bluetooth > AirPods > Firmware Version.

If there is anything noticeable in this update, we will repot about it.