Apple Releases Third Beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.4, watchOS 6.2, and tvOS 13.4 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the third beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.4, watchOS 6.2, and tvOS 13.4 to developers for testing purposes. The new beta builds arrive a week after the second developer beta was released. If you're interested, you can download the latest version from the Apple Developer Center.

macOS Catalina 10.15.4 beta 3 can be downloaded on supported Macs using a profile that is installed using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. However, take note that you will require an appropriate configuration profile from the Developer Center.

If you're interested in installing the watchOS b.2 beta 3 on your compatible Apple Watch, you can download it through the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone after you have installed the appropriate configuration profile. Simply navigate to General > Software Update. Your Apple Watch must have at least 50 percent of battery and should be placed on a charger.

Lastly, other than macOS Catalina 10.15.4, the tvOS 13.4 beta 3 is designed for the fourth and fifth generation of Apple TV models. You can install it via a profile that is installed using Xcode. tvOS updates have been minor in scale from the beginning and we suspect the latest will be the same. However, nothing can be said for sure, so do stay tuned in for more.

At this point in time, we have no idea what the latest beta 3 has in store for developers. We will still let you guys know as soon as developers are done tinkering with the new build. Apple has also released the third beta of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 to developers.

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stick around. Are you looking to install the latest beta builds on your compatible devices? Let us know in the comments section below.