Apple Releases iWork Apps Updates for Mac and iOS With YouTube Support And More

Apple has released updates for its iWork suite of productivity apps for Mac and iOS. The updates feature support for YouTube and Vimeo embeds, supports for new spreadsheet functions, ability to add captions to images and videos, and more. iBooks Author was also killed off by Apple this month and Pages has been updated to allow users to import iBooks files to work on them now.

As productivity apps, Apple's iWork apps are great free alternatives and work great on both Mac and iOS. They provide collaborative features, cross-device syncing, and much more.

Here are the complete release notes for the Mac apps:

Numbers for Mac

• Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your spreadsheets.* • Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes, and other objects. • New functions, including XLOOKUP, XMATCH, and REGEX, let you match patterns, manipulate text, and create flexible formulas. * May not be available in all regions.

Keynote for Mac

• Use the new “Play Slideshow in Window” option to have access to other applications while presenting locally or via video conferencing. • Movies can now play through slide transitions. Add the same movie to multiple slides to play from one slide to the next. • Use the Align to Path option to have objects stay pointed in the correct direction while following a motion path. • Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes, and other objects.

Pages for Mac

• Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your documents.* • Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes, and other objects. • Create more flexible formulas using new functions. • Import an iBooks Author book to work on it in Pages. * May not be available in all regions.

Here are the complete release notes for the apps for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch:

Numbers for iOS

• Use the new reading view to scroll and zoom your spreadsheets without unintentional edits. • Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your spreadsheets.* • Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes, and other objects. • New functions, including XLOOKUP, XMATCH, and REGEX, let you match patterns, manipulate text, and create flexible formulas. * May not be available in all regions.

Pages for iOS

• Use the new reading view to scroll and zoom your documents without unintentional edits. • Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your documents.* • Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes, and other objects. * May not be available in all regions.

Keynote for iOS