Check Out These Major Features Coming With iOS 16.2 in December

Apple's latest iOS 16.1 update brings many prominent features to the mix. The company also seeded the first developer beta of iOS 16.2, which will be the next major update for all compatible iPhones. According to the latest, Apple will release iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 sometime in December with a few major features that you should be looking forward to.

Apple to Release iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 in December With These Major Features

As mentioned earlier, the company has already begun testing iOS 16.2 as the first beta is now available for developers to download on supported devices. Today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states in his latest Power On Newsletter that Apple will release iOS 16.2 in mid-December. Since iOS 16.2 is in its initial beta phase, Apple could add more features in the coming weeks. As for what we do know, Apple has added various new major features and changes that you should be excited about. Check out the list of features below.

Lock Screen Sleep Widget

iOS 16.2 will bring a new sleep widget for the Lock Screen, allowing users to track the time they spent in bed. The second widget will show the information in a bar chart with other details regarding the quality of your sleep. Lastly, the larger widget will show a visual representation along with the time that you spent in bed.

Live Activities Integration for Sports Games

iOS 16.2 will integrate Live Activities for select sports games for iPhone's TV app. You will be able to track games in real-time right on your Lock Screen. Moreover, if you have the iPhone 14 Pro, Live Activities will also appear in Dynamic Island.

Freeform App For iPhone and iPad

Apple announced a new Freeform app at its WWDC 2022 event that allows users to collaborate with their family, friends, and co-workers on a single board. You have the option available to draw, write text, add images, videos, and much more. At this point, the Freeform app is available to developers but will release to the public sometime in December.

External Display Support on iPad

Alongside iOS 16.2, Apple will potentially release iPadOS 16.2 with support for external display on select iPad models. It will allow iPad users to connect their tablets to an external display and use Stage Manager for multitasking.

These are all the major features that you should be looking forward to. Currently, iOS 16.2 is available to developers and according to Mark Gurman, Apple will release the update in mid-December. We will share more details on the update as soon as further information is available.