Apple Releases iOS 14.8.1 and macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 With Important Security Updates

Apple has seen fit to release a new software update for iOS 14 which aims to provide security fixes on older iPhone and iPad models. The new update arrives more than a month after the final iOS 14.8 update. Other than iOS 14.8.1, Apple has also seeded macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 for compatible Macs. Scroll down to read more details on what is new in the latest builds.

Apple Has Released iSO 14.8.1 and macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 to Eligible Mac and iPhone Users

If you have an old iPhone that does not support iOS 15, you can update to the latest iOS 14.8.1. The update is available over-the-air in the Settings app. All you have to do is head over to the Setting > General > Software Update. The latest updates are a must for all iPhone models that are eligible to install the update. The new build patches vulnerabilities with Sidecar, WebKit, Voice Control, the Status Bar, and more. Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 other than iOS 14.8.1.

Apple Music is Now Rolling Out to PS5 Starting Today

macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 also brings important security updates. If you have an eligible Mac, you can download the latest build using the Software Update section in System Preferences. Apple's release notes suggest that the new update improves the security of macOS" and that it is recommended to all users. Apple has also issued a similar update 2021-007 for macOS Cataline users.

This is all there is to it, folks. Did you receive the latest iOS 14.8.1 and iPadOS 14.8.1 update for your iPhone and iPad? Share your views with us in the comments section below.