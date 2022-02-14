Download: macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 Available with Security Fixes

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 for everyone with a compatible Mac for download. The update is available over the air.

Download macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 Right Now on Your Mac with Security Fixes

If you are currently running macOS Big Sur and refuse to update to Monterey, you have a new update to look forward to - 11.6.4. The update packs security fixes, which is extremely vital for the safe and smooth functioning of your Mac.

Expecting something new on the features end on your Mac? There isn't any. But, that doesn't mean you skip the update completely since security updates are as important as brand new feature releases.

In order to download and install the update right now, you can do so by going to System Preferences, clicking on Software Update and grab the latest macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 update from there. It may take a while to download and install therefore it is recommended that you do the installation overnight so that you are ready to use the update the next morning without any issue.

Given that macOS Monterey is available for download, it makes sense that you simply go ahead and upgrade your Mac to it. But, if you are not upgrading because of compatibility issues, or the software your run is not ready for Monterey, then sticking with Big Sur is a good idea.