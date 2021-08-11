Apple Now Selling Refurbished iPad 8 Models in the U.S., Starting at Just $279

Shortly after putting up 2020 iPad Pro models on its refurbished store, Apple is now selling refurbished versions of the iPad 8. For customers that do not want to shell out money on an expensive tablet, this one will do your bidding just fine, and it comes with decent hardware, as you will soon find out.

Refurbished iPad 8 Models Are Discounted by 15 Percent; Brand New Tablet Costs $329

Though there are routine discounts available on the iPad 8 at various online retailers, Apple has decided to sell you an even more affordable version at $279 for the base variant, which features 32GB of internal storage. At the time of writing, the 32GB version was available in the Gold, Silver, and Space Gray finishes, but this will depend on the available stock in the coming months.

If you want a refurbished iPad 8 that also supports cellular connectivity, that will set you back by $389, marking a $70 price cut for the 32GB version, and it is available in all of the aforementioned colors. To recap, the iPad 8 features a 10.2-inch IPS LCD screen, and it is essentially your gateway to experience the Apple ecosystem. It has decent specifications for its price, sporting an A12 Bionic, the same chipset fueling the 2018 iPhone lineup, along with 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

You can also get up to 10 hours of battery life on the iPad 8, and with the refurbished units, you can expect the same runtime. That is because Apple claims that all refurbished products are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged in a fresh box that comes with a brand new Lightning cable, power adapter, and user manuals. The refurbished iPad 8 will sport a new battery and outer shell, making it appear completely brand new.

You also get a one-year warranty from Apple. If you wish to extend this warranty period, you can opt for the AppleCare+ plan, in which you have to pay a one-time fee of $69, or $3.49 per month for 24 months in the U.S.

