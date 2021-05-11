Apple Plans to Merge ‘iCloud Documents and Data’ Service With iCloud Drive Next Year

Apple is planning to merge its iCloud Documents and Data services with iCloud Drive. The company will implement the change next year in May. Apple is working to make the entire process streamlined a lot less confusing for users. Scroll down to see more details on the scenario.

Apple is Merging iCloud Documents and Data With iCloud Drive Next Year For a More Seamless User Experience

iCloud Drive and iCloud Documents and Data share a common ability - to backup data from applications. However, from a user experience standpoint, the prior is very confusing when it comes to taking full advantage of its utility. iCloud Drive, on the other hand, is pretty straightforward and easy to use. For instance, iCloud Drive offers users the ability to access their files and content through the Files app. Moreover, the data can be accessed through any Apple device.

Now, the company is unifying the services into one in May 2022 as highlighted in a support document published last week (via MacGeneration). If you are using iCloud Document and Data, your accounts will be automatically transferred to iCloud Drive. Take note that users should enable iCloud Drive manually once Apple is done with the merger.

In May 2022, the ‌iCloud‌ Documents and Data service, our former document synchronization service, will be interrupted and completely replaced by ‌iCloud Drive‌. Therefore, if you use ‌iCloud‌ Documents and Data, your account will be migrated to ‌iCloud Drive‌ after that date. If you use the ‌iCloud‌ Documents and Data service, you must activate ‌iCloud Drive‌ by following the steps below to view your files. Upgrading to ‌iCloud Drive‌ does not change the storage space used by your files saved in ‌iCloud‌.

iCloud Drive was launched back in 2014 that provides users a streamlined way to access their files across Apple's ecosystem. Users can access iCloud Drive on their iPhone or iPad through Settings > iCloud > Enable iCloud Drive. On macOS, you can head over to System Preferences > iCloud > iCloud Drive.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you glad that Apple is merging iCloud Documents and Data with iCloud Drive? Would it make the entire experience more streamlined? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.