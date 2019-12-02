Apple Pay Express Transit Mode Is Now Available for London Underground

Apple has launched its Apple Pay Express Transit Mode for travelers using Transport for London services. This means that users can enable the transit mode on their iPhone or Apple Watch, and tap the card readers at London Underground, buses and trams to make payments, without using Face ID or Touch ID.

Apple Pay Express Transit mode for Transport for London Services

Apple has sent notifications to users regarding the new update to users in London who use Apple Pay. Express Transit mode can be used for the following Transport for London Services:

Overground

DLR

River

Underground

TFL-Rail

Buses

Trams

The feature can be enabled from settings using the below methods.

Enable Apple Pay Express Transit mode

To enable the new Express Transit mode on your iPhone, follow the below steps:

Open Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay on iPhone. Tap on Express Transit Card. Select a card and verify using Face ID or Touch ID.

To enable the new Express Transit mode on your Apple Watch, follow the below steps:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap Wallet & Apple Pay. Tap on Express Transit Card. Select a card and verify using your Watch passcode.

The card you select will be the default payment source. To make a payment, just bring your iPhone or Apple Watch close to the payment terminal at any Transport for London (TfL) service. You will see a checkmark once payment is made.

Apple Pay's Transit Mode is supported in a handful of countries around the world. Most of the countries support it without the Express Transit Mode. This mode allows users to pay for their journeys by tapping on the terminals, but the payments need to be authenticated using Face ID or Touch ID, similar to other Apple Pay payments.

The difference between Apple Pay for transit with Express Transit mode and Apple Pay for transit without Express Transit mode is that the former lets travelers pay without using an authentication mechanism like Touch ID or Face ID. Express mode also works when your device (iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR or Apple Watch) is in power reserve mode. Express mode payments can also be made without network connectivity.