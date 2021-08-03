Apple Patent Details Method to Eliminate the Notch Entirely Using Flexible Display, More

The iPhone's notch has been the same size since its debut with the iPhone X. However, the company has been extending its efforts to reduce the notch size with the upcoming iPhone 13 series. Almost all Android smartphones these days are rocking just a punch-hole camera, Apple is looking to eliminate the notch entirely. With that said, Apple has been granted a new patent which will take its efforts ahead to eliminate the notch completely.

Future iPhone Models Could Use Expanding Display Technology to Eliminate the Notch

Spotted by Patently Apple. the patent is titled "Electronic devices with adjustable display windows." The patent was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The Apple patent explains how the display can be maneuvered to reveal or hide the front-facing camera and other components or potentially sensors. Apple coins an area called the "window region" in the display which could house sensors or depth sensing components for Face ID.

The display would simply move out of the way and make room for sensors to do their magic. If the sensors or cameras are not required, the display would simply move back to its position.

An electronic device may have a display with an array of pixels for displaying images. The display may have a window region. During operation, a component such as an optical component may operate through the window region. The window region may overlap a movable portion of the display. The window region may be operated in open and closed states. In the closed state, the movable portion of the display overlaps the window region and pixels in the movable display portion emit light through the window region. In the open state, the movable portion of the display is moved away from the window region so that light for the optical component may pass through the window region. The optical component may be a camera or other component that receives light through the window region or may be an optical component that emits light through the window region.

Other than this, another method highlighted in the Apple patent shows a flexible display that shifts place with the aid of an actuator. This way the display will be pushed down through which the window region will be available. The patent also describes that the region will contain a coating that will enhance lighting to the optical component. When the optical component is not in use, Apple could use a periscope arrangement to hide it.

It is widely expected that the notch on the iPhone 13 series would get smaller without compromising on Face ID tech. This is all there is to it, folks. What do you think the right method should be to eliminate the notch without sacrificing Face ID? Share your views with us regarding the new Apple patent in the comments.