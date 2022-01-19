Apple Now Values Your Android Phone, iPad, and Macs Less Than Before

If you are deciding to buy a new iPhone, you can give your old one to Apple as part of its Trade-In Program. However, Apple has now lowered the value of Android smartphones for iPhone trade-in. Other than Android phones, Apple has also readjusted the value of certain iPad and Mac models. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Has Lowered the Value of Your Android Phone for iPhone Trade-In

Apple displays the highest possible value on its website that a user will get for the trade-in Apple device. These devices include the iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, or the iPad. However, the final trade-in value will depend on several factors such as the condition of the device. Today, Apple has seen fit to deduct the trade-in amount for Android phones. Some deductions might be greater than others and we are not sure how Apple classifies the devices.

You Now Need Verification to Buy Discounted Products From Apple’s U.S. Education Store

Below is the list of iPad and Mac models with the reduced trade-in value. You can check out MacRumors for more details on the value of Android phones.

Baseline iPad - $200 from $2015

iPad Air - $335 from $345

MacBook Pro - $1415 from $1630

MacBook Air - $530 from $550

MacBook (discontinued) - $325 from $340

iMac - $1260 from $1320

Mac mini - $740 from $800

As mentioned earlier, Apple has also reduced the prices of Samsung phones as well as Google phones. For instance, the value of the Galaxy S21 5G was reduced to $260 from $325 and the Google Pixel 4 value was dropped to $110 from $150. If you are planning to upgrade to the new iPhone, you should take into account the value of your Android phone at trade-in. This will allow you to make a better decision on how much money you should have before upgrading to the iPhone that you want.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your insights with us in the comments.