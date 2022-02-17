Apple No Longer Signing iOS 15.3, Downgrade from iOS 15.3.1 Stopped

Apple has just stopped signing iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 firmware for iPhone and iPad, stopping downgrades from 15.3.1.

Downgrade from iOS 15.3.1 to iOS 15.3 No Longer Possible as Apple Stops Signing Older Firmware for iPhone and iPad

Just a few days ago, Apple released iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 to the public with several bug fixes. The update was released just a couple of weeks after iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 was seeded to everyone around the globe.

Apple’s iPhone Completely Dominated the U.S. Market Throughout 2021

Until a few hours ago, Apple was signing both firmware releases, allowing you to jump between them and stick with the one you like. But now, Apple is no longer signing iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, which means you can no longer downgrade from the latest 15.3.1 update on iPhone and iPad.

This is something which we’ve been expecting to happen, and it always does, eventually. But at this point, we’ve noticed that Apple is extremely swift when it comes to stopping downgrades. Previously, Apple could take up to a month before deciding to stop signing the older firmware and force people onto the newer one. Now though, the company does it in a week’s time.

Is it a good thing? Well, it depends. For example, if a massive bug is found in the latest release of a software update, you always have the option to go back to the older firmware until things have been resolved.

Now, you have to be extremely quick to decide which firmware you want to stick around with before ultimately upgrading.