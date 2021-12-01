Apple Might Replace the iPhone With AR Headset in 10 Years

Apple is heavily invested in augmented reality and the company will potentially enhance its focus on the segment in the coming years. We have previously heard that the company will launch its first AR headset by the end of next year. Now, popular Apple analyst claims that the company will replace the iPhone with its forthcoming AR headset in ten years. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Will Replace the iPhone With Its AR Headset in the Next Ten Years

In his investor notes, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo explains that Apple's objective is to replace the iPhone with AR in ten years (via MacRumors). The transition will start next year with the launch of Apple's AR headset which will be used as an independent device. What this means is that the AR headset will not connect to a secondary device and it will not be used as a complementary device like the Apple Watch. To bolster its plans, Apple intends to support a "comprehensive range of applications" to replace the iPhone.

Apple to Announce AR Headset in 2022 But it Will Not be Readily Available

The AR Headset will also support VR capabilities all thanks to a pair of 4K Micro OLED displays supplied by Sony. To power the headset, Apple will use M1-like processors to support high-end features.

Apple's AR headset requires a separate processor as the computing power of the sensor is significantly higher than that of the iPhone. For example, the AR headset requires at least 6-8 optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services to users. In comparison, an iPhone requires up to 3 optical modules running simultaneously and does not require continuous computing.

The headset will feature 2 processors to bolster several features that require additional computing power. The main processor will be an M1-like processor while a comparatively lower-end SoC will handle the headset's sensors.

We predict that Apple's AR headset to be launched in 4Q22 will be equipped with two processors. The higher-end processor will have similar computing power as the M1 for Mac, whereas the lower-end processor will be in charge of sensor-related computing. The power management unit (PMU) design of the high-end processor is similar to that of M1 because it has the same level of computing power as M1.

Since the AR headset is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022, Apple will potentially begin manufacturing in the second half of next year. This is all there is to it, folks. What kind of applications do you think the AR headset will be best for? Moreover, do you think Apple will cannibalize the iPhone in the next decade? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.