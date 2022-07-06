M2 MacBook Air Pre-Orders Will Start on July 8, Friday

Apple has announced that it will open up pre-orders for its redesigned M2 MacBook Air from July 8, which is tomorrow. The announcement happened not long after the company officially released the M2 MacBook Pro to the public.

Pre-Orders Starting on July 8 Means the M2 MacBook Air Will Officially Be Available Starting July 15

Apple has provided the following details for its M2 MacBook Air below while also mentioning that the official launch date of the portable Mac is July 15. This date is the same one we reported about a few days ago.

“Beginning Friday, July 8, at 5 a.m. PDT, the completely redesigned MacBook Air with M2 will be available to order, and will start arriving to customers worldwide on Friday, July 15. Supercharged by the M2 chip, the all-new MacBook Air features even more performance and a new strikingly thin design, a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life, and MagSafe charging. Now available in four gorgeous finishes — midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray — MacBook Air with M2 starts at $1,199 (US) and $1,099 (US) for education.”

The M2 MacBook Air should appeal to customers who want a design makeover while also getting a blend of portability, performance, and extended battery life in a single package. As the name suggests, the machine will ship with Apple’s newest M2 SoC, which delivers slightly better performance than the M1 on the CPU side, while also promising that ‘all day’ battery.

These advantages and more mean some Windows notebook vendors are reportedly worried that the M2 MacBook Air will eat into the sales of their laptops, implying that in the premium category, Apple could have a dominant run with this product. Before confirming your order, though, we recommend customers to go through the MacBook Air’s configurator and notice that the $1,199 starting price only gives you 256GB of PCIe NVMe storage and 8GB of unified LPDDR5 RAM.

In some cases, 8GB RAM should be enough, but that base storage should be increased to 512GB as a bare minimum, so you do not keep running into that ‘low storage’ warning all the time. Also, note that the base M2 MacBook Air will have the new Apple Silicon sporting an 8-core GPU, not a 10-core one, so keep all of these variables in mind before settling on your pre-order.

Will you be pre-ordering the new MacBook Air tomorrow? Let us know below.