Apple Has Started Laying Off Non-Seasonal Employees In Its Retail Sector, But No Public Announcement Was Made

A series of layoffs initiated by massive technology companies would often force people to contemplate if Apple would take the same path in 2023. The giant’s CEO, Tim Cook, earlier stated back in 2022 that it would be very ‘deliberate’ in the recruiting process, suggesting that only key or talented individuals will be hired for the rest of the year. This may be the reason why a new report states that the company has started laying off non-seasonal employees in the retail sector.

News of Apple’s plans to lay off non-seasonal employees came through an email

An email was sent to AppleInsider, who later reported that Apple has started laying off employees in its retail channel outside of its physical stores. The email has reportedly been verified through various sources, with the contents stating that employees working at Best Buy outlets have received a 30-day notice concerning their rights. It is unclear as to what percentage Apple intends to lay off as part of its cost-cutting measures, but without a doubt, the company is preparing for a slow 2023.

For those that do not know, Best Buy and Apple often hire seasonal employees if demand needs to be met for certain products. This normally happens during the holiday season, when demand for iPhones, Macs, and other products is at its peak. The employees in question already have their contracts expired, meaning they do not belong to Apple’s pool of permanent hires.

With the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max still in high demand, Apple expected its two top-tier models to generate substantial revenue where the less expensive iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus failed. Unfortunately, with Foxconn forced to execute a temporary lockdown in its Zhengzhou, China facility, in late 2022 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Apple pushed out a press release, a rare move for the company.

The company later informed customers that the holiday season would see reduced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments due to the aforementioned setback, and this could be the catalyst that forced Apple to lay off non-seasonal employees.

News Source: AppleInsider