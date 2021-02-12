Apple Launches a Portal to Remove Activation Lock on iPhone and iPad

Apple has launched a new paged to its website today which will act as a portal to "Turn off Activation Lock". The page provides details on how users can turn off the Activation Lock security feature on their iPhone, iPad, as well as iPod touch. The page houses a link to initiate the process of Activation Lock support request in the United States. This means that users do not have to call Apple support executives through phone, email, or online chat to start the process. Let's check out more details on the portal and how you can use it.

Apple Introduces New Portal to Remove Activation Lock on iPhone and iPad - No Need to Call Apple Support, Email, or Chat With Representatives

As mentioned earlier, Apple has launched a new self-serving portal today that deals in initiating the removal of Activation Lock on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. You can simply add the required details and request Apple to remove the Activation Lock from your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch right from the company's website.

Take note that there are some prerequisites that you should know of. For instance, you should be the owner of the device, the device should not be in Lost Mode or managed by a third-party institution like a business. If you meet these points, you can proceed to initiate the process of removing the Activation Lock on your iPhone or iPad.

You will also be asked to enter your valid email and the serial number of the device. You will be given a form to fill out which will allow you to prove the ownership of the device. You will have to provide the device's purchase date, the location from which it was purchased, and the receipt of the purchase if you have it. The information provided will be used by Apple or a company affiliated with Apple to complete the process and remove the Activation Lock on your iPhone or iPad.

Once you submit the support request, the company will review the request and update the users via email. A support case number will also be generated for reference. One thing to note here is that once Apple removes the Activation Lock on your iPhone or iPad, all of your data will be erased permanently. Henceforth, it would be wise to keep a backup of your device before you initiate the process.

That's all there is to it, folks. Do you have an iPhone or iPad with an Activation Lock? Would you prefer this method? Let us know in the comments.