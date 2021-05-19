With the release of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, Apple enabled App Tracking Transparency toggle for users. The toggle basically allows users to restrict apps from gathering their personal data. However, the app tracking toggle was grayed out for some users on IOS 14.5. Now, Apple is rolling out a fix for the grayed-out App Tracking toggle. Scroll down to see more details on the matter.

Apple is Fixing the Geayed Out App Tracking Toggle That Debuted With iOS 14.5

In iOS 14.5, apps are required to ask for user permission before they can track your activity across other apps and websites. This sort of user information aids in better ad targeting and more. iPhone and iPad users have the option available to turn the feature on or off by navigating to Settings > Privacy > Tracking. There is a new "Allow Apps to Request to Track" switch which you can turn on as soon as you update to iOS 14.5. The feature is turned off by default. Now, it seems Apple is rolling out a fix (via MacRumors).

For some users, the App Tracking toggle is grayed out, which means that all apps that request permission to track your activity are denied by default. What this means is that apps cannot access the device's IDFA. Since apps cannot use other data like email addresses, there is no way for apps to track you. Apple points that there are certain situations where the app tracking toggle will be grayed out. However, there still seems to be an issue.

While Apple has already released iOS 14.5.1 with an expected fix for the grayed-out App Tracking toggle, many users still found that they were unable to adjust the toggle. Now, it appears that Apple is taking care of the issue.

We will share more details pertaining to the subject as soon as we gave further information. Is the App Tracking toggle working for you? Let us know in the comments section below.