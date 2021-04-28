Apple Explains Why App Tracking Toggle in iOS 14.5 is Grayed Out

Earlier this week, Apple saw fit to release iOS 14.5 to the general public. While all the features and improvements are a welcome addition, there are numerous under-the-hood features oriented towards user privacy and security. One of the significant features brought forward by iOS 14.5 is App Tracking Transparency. It allows users to control whether developers can gather app data for ad targeting. Apple has added an App Tracking toggle in Settings but it is grayed out for some users. While we were not familiar with the reason, Apple has explained why the feature is not available to some users.

These Circumstances Might be the Reason Why the App Tracking Toggle in iOS 14.5 is Grayed Out

We previously covered how you can prevent apps from tracking your iPhone in iOS 14.5. The feature went live alongside the release of the latest iOS build but some users were not able to interact with it. The App Tracking toggle was grayed out for some users. Users would simply have to go into Settings > Privacy > Tracking and toggle off the "Allow Apps to Request to Track" button.

Apple Cuts AirPods Production by up to 30 Percent Due to Decreasing Sales

In the latest support document, Apple explains why some users are not able to use the privacy feature. According to the company, there are a few instances where the toggle will not be available. These circumstances include the following:

For users with child accounts or under age 18 by birth year, signed in with their Apple ID

If your Apple ID is managed by an educational institution or uses a configuration profile that limits tracking

If your Apple ID was created in the last three days

According to 9to5mac, some users are still experiencing the same issue even after the first two circumstances do not apply. This potentially suggests that there is an underlying bug. Apple is yet to respond on the matter and we will update you guys as soon as we have more details. You can try signing out of your Apple ID on your iPhone, rebooting the device, and then signing in again. Other than this, there is not much that you can do.

We will wait for Apple to respond on the subject. Are you experiencing the same issue? Let us know in the comments.