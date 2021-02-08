Apple is Offering up to 5 Months of Apple Music for Free to New Subscribers, Limited Time Offer Only

If you haven't subscribed to Apple Music before, you can get up to 5 months absolutely free. All you have to do is download Shazam.

Get 5 Months of Apple Music for Free by Simply Downloading the Shazam App and Tapping on a Link - It's that Easy

Apple Music is growing at a steady pace and Apple is throwing in all its cards to make sure people get to try it out for a long time before they eventually end up paying for it. And right now, the company is offering 5 months of the service absolutely free to those who haven't subscribed to Apple Music before.

How does it all work? It's super simple. First and foremost, download the Shazam app for iOS and iPadOS from here. It's absolutely free. Once that is done and dusted, open the link in the tweet below straight from your iPhone or iPad. It will ask you to open the Shazam app, please do so and then you can claim your prize of Apple Music.

.@Shazam #5to9 during tonight’s #SuperBowl to unlock a special surprise! You can also get up to 5 months of @AppleMusic free if you're a new subscriber ❤️ https://t.co/Vj5KuzZ0xo pic.twitter.com/8g0oiDpQuW — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 7, 2021

Remember, you have to be a new subscriber in order to get this offer. If you have subscribed to Apple Music once in the pasta and cancelled it, you are simply not eligible for this offer. It's quite obvious that Apple is aiming this towards fresh new subscribers in order to have them switch over from services like Spotify. But, will this strategy even work? Guess we will find out one way or the other.

The offer is not available in every country. Here is the complete list: Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Canada, and U.S.