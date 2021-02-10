Apple is Offering Free Battery Replacement for 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro Models

Apple has seen fit to release macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 with fixes for battery issues on some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models. The issue persists on some MacBook Pro models which are not able to charge. In addition to this, Apple has also shared a new support document in which it shares more details on the issue and what users should do. Let's dive in to see some more details on the free battery replacement of the 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models and what you should do.

Some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro Models Facing Battery Charging Issue and Are Eligible for a Free Battery Replacement

According to Apple, the battery issue pertaining to battery life is present only in some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models. However, it is present on both, the 13-inch model as well as the 15-inch MacBook Pro models. The problem is that some of these models are not able to charge past 1 percent. In addition to this, the battery health status indicates "Service Recommended". If you have a 2016 or 2017 MacBook Pro, you can tally the model number by clicking the Apple logo situated on the top-left corner of the screen and then click on About This Mac. Below is a list of models that you can check out and identify if you're eligible for a free battery replacement for your MacBook Pro.

- MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

- MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

- MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

- MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

- MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

- MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

If you own a 2016 or 2017 MacBook Pro model, you can contact Apple for a free battery replacement. Furthermore, Apple will examine the laptop before the company decides if the machine is indeed eligible for a free battery replacement. Other than this, you should also update to the latest macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 as soon as you can which can also potentially fix the battery issue.

If you're new to macOS, Big Sur users can determine if their MacBook Pro needs a battery replacement. You can do this by opening System Preferences and then click on Battery, select Battery in the sidebar, and then click on Battery Health. That's all there is to it, folks. Are you experiencing battery charging issues? Are you eligible for a free battery replacement for your MacBook Pro model? Let us know in the comments.