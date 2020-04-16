Apple is Now Selling Mac Pro Wheels Kit and Feet Kit for $699 and $299

If you bought a Mac Pro with feet, you now have the option available to order a set of wheels for your machine. That's right, Apple is now selling the wheels and feet separately for the 2019 Mac Pro via individual kits. However, individual kits are pretty expensive as well much like the Mac Pro itself. If you're looking to get them for your machine, you will have to shed a couple of hundred dollars for each. Scroll down for more details on the pricing.

Apple's Mac Pro Wheels Kit and Feet Kit are Quite Expensive and You Can Buy Them Right Now

If you have the Mac Pro with feet and want to give your machine some mobility so you can easily move it around, the Mac Pro Wheels Kit is available at $699. It will get you four stainless steel wheels that you can install. Take note that if you're buying the wheels as a package with the Mac Pro itself, they will cost you around $400. What this means is that you're paying $200 extra when you buy the wheels independently.

As for the 2019 Mac Pro Feet Kit, it will get you four stainless steel get that you can install. The feet will give you a sturdy design so the machine does not roll around. You can buy the Mac Pro Wheels if you bought the machine and configured it with a set of wheels. The Feet kit is available at $299 from Apple.

For size comparison, Apple says both kits feature a quarter-inch 4mm hex. However, the additional tools are necessary if you want to install them If you're up for it, both kits are now available to order from Apple's online store.

