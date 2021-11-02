Apple Will Loan You an iPhone XR if Your Own iPhone Is Taking Too Long to Get Serviced

From November 4, Apple will be loaning iPhone XR models to customers who have currently given their own iPhones to an official outlet or Authorized Service Provider and they are taking too long to get serviced.

Previously, Apple Was Loaning out iPhone 8 Models

Assuming you do not have a backup iPhone in your hands, you will now be loaned a better handset from next week. According to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will offer customers an iPhone XR as a loaner device during lengthier repairs. The advantage of this arrangement is that the offer is not just available in the U.S., but in other regions too.

For an iPhone XR to be loaned to an Apple customer, their existing device must be mailed off to a repair center to get serviced. The customer would later have to pick up their serviced iPhone and return the iPhone XR. As for the loan agreement, Apple dictates that loaned iPhone XR models must be returned no more than 14 days after the date that Apple notifies them that their repaired iPhone is ready for pickup.

Compared to the iPhone 8, the iPhone XR is a significant upgrade, so starting later this week, if you have been loaned one, you will find the experience a massive change. For one thing, it offers Face ID and dual-SIM support, as opposed to the Touch ID-only feature provided by the iPhone 8. The iPhone XR also sports a larger 6.1-inch display, which will translate into increased screen real estate, and a bigger battery. The screen size runs circles around the tiny 4.7-inch iPhone 8.

Last but certainly not least, the iPhone XR also delivers upgraded performance thanks to its A12 Bionic chipset. If you noticed some performance drops from the iPhone 8, perhaps the new handset will lighten your mood.

News Source: MacRumors