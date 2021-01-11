Apple Releases iOS 12.5.1 With Bug Fixes for Exposure Notifications

Today, Apple has seen fit to release iOS 12.5.1 for older iPhone models that contain bug fixes for exposure notifications. The update is available for iPhone models that are unable to install the latest iOS 14 update. If you're using an older iPhone, you can download the latest iOS 12.5.1 right now through the Settings app. Let's dive in to see some more details on the update and what else does to brings to the table.

Apple Releases iOS 12.5.1 With Exposure Notifications Bug on Older iPhone Models

If you are using an older iPhone model, the latest update can be downloaded on your device via over the air mechanism through the Settings app. All you have to do is navigate to the stock Settings app, head over to General and then tap on Software Update. As per findings, the changelog includes bug fixes for Apple's exposure notifications bug. The feature is crucial these days since we're going through a global pandemic.

Apple released iOS 12.5 last year in December alongside iOS 14.3. Both of these updates brought forth support for Exposure Notifications. The prior brought the feature to older iPhone models for the first time. The release notes pertaining to today's update mentions fixing the exposure notification bug. The bug caused the exposure notifications to incorrectly display logging profile language. The company has fixed the issue in the latest update for older iPhone models.

If you haven't updated yet, we would totally recommend you to install the iOS 12.5.1 update on your iPhone. Apple's Exposure Notifications system is available in a number of countries. In addition to this, several states have also adopted support for it. Some of these states include Nevada, Delaware, Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, Colorado, North Dakota, California, and many more.

As of now, we're not familiar if Apple has added an extended feature to the table. However, we will leave it to developers to tinker with the new build. Are you using an older iPhone that received the update? Let us know in the comments section below.