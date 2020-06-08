Apple Introduces New Apple Watch Sport Bands and Silicone iPhone Cases for Summer

Apple has released new colors for Apple Watch Sport Bands and iPhone cases for summer. Previously, the company released two Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Bands. If you have an Apple Watch or an iPhone and want to give it a new look for the summer, you can choose from the new collection.

Apple Debuts New Silicone Cases for iPhone and Apple Watch Sports Bands

In terms of Apple Watch, the Sport Bands are available in four new color options in total. You get Linen Blue, Seafoam, Vitamin C, and Coastal Gray. If you're up for it, you can get your hands on the new Apple Watch Sport Bands from Apple's Online Store starting today in 40mm as well as 44mm at $49.

Apart from the Apple Watch Sport Bands, Apple has also released new silicone cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. If you want to get your hands on the new colors for the summer, the silicone cases are available in Seafoam, Vitamin C, and Linen Blue. The new cases can be purchased starting today from Apple's Online Store for just $39. There is no Coastal Gray released for the iPhone.

It is good to see Apple releasing new colors for the Apple Watch Sport Bands and Silicone cases for the iPhone. It is always refreshing to see how the company provides several new colors. Users can get them starting today from Apple's Online Store.

The watch bands and cases arrive just two months before Apple is set to host this year's WWDC event. The event will be digital-only due to the global health crises and will kick off on June 22. We will share more details on the matter in the coming days.

That's all there is to it, folks. Are you looking to get the new colors of Apple Watch Sport Bands or the Silicone Cases for the iPhone? Share your views with us in the comments.